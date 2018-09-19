Collins provides home win for Lions

Stainland Lions hosted the Stainland Trail on Sunday and Lucy Collins won the ladies’ race for them.

Famous for its hills, hills and more hills, the route takes in the beautiful scenery around Stainland Dean.

The sun came out just in time for the start at Stainland recreation ground.

Of the 150 participants, two dozen were Lions, with many more marshalling the route and officiating.

The winning time of 41:07 was posted by Nathan Edmondson of Ilkley and Collins ran brilliantly to finish eighth overall in 47:47.

Matthew Ray just pipped Collins to be first Lion, finishing fourth in 46:16.

Queensbury RC had the second finisher in Tom Collinge (42:11) with club mates Stacey Cleal 30th (55:44), Anna Sabey 124th (1:21:35) and Amanda Drury-Berry 125th (1:21:36).

Calder Valley FR’s Simon Ashton was third.

Stuart Pilling is one of three joint leaders in Division Three of Sowerby Bridge Snails’ club championship after completing the Stainland Trail in 1:04:16.

There was no change of lead in the other four divisions with Sean Suttle, Terry Lamonby-Smith, Brian Crowther and David Gee heading divisions one, two, four and five respectively.

Lions times: Matthew Ray 46:16, Lucy Collins 47:57, Chris Hall 49:11, Jonny Cartwright 49:36, Paul Hiley 51:50, Richard Cromie 56:03, Mark Pigford 56:18, Victoria Armstrong 56:39, Martin O’Brien 56:47, Julie Field 57:48, John Bassinder 58:08, Steve Hallam 60:47, John Bannister 61:05, Rachel Lumb 62:47, Richard Dunn 62:48, Amjid Khan 63:48, Angela Lee 64:36, John Hirst 70:02, Anne-Marie Ullyott 70:43, Laraine Penson 71:50, Michelle Eyre 74:01, Laura Goodwin 80:27, Judith Greenwood 83:49, Gail Fawcett 96:02.