Charlotte in England squad

BRIGHOUSE HIGH School pupil Charlotte Heath has been named in the England Golf girls’ squad for 2018.

The 16-year-old, who switched from Halifax West End to Huddersfield Golf Club a couple of years ago, is one of five new players, who join established members Martha Lewis, Mimi Rhodes, Amelia Williamson and Hannah Screen.

Heath finished fifth in the English Under-16 girls’ open championship at Blackmoor, in Hampshire last summer .

She also helped Yorkshire’s senior team win the English Women’s County Championship in September winning three of her four singles contests. Lightcliffe’s Hannah Holden was also in the successful white rose team.

Charlotte has been playing golf for nine years, having been taken to West End by her dad Mal and late grandad.

She was inspired by current Fixby professional Alex Keighley, the ex-Lightcliffe player who was Yorkshire Junior Champion and played amateur international golf.

Heath, who will be the Huddersfield club’s next junior captain, has assisted Keighley with junior coaching on Saturday mornings.