Charlotte a knockout in Cooper event

Bailiff Bridge teenager Charlotte Heath saved her best until last to score a four shot win in the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters at Nizels, Kent.

The 16-year-old former West End Golf Club player shot a five-under 67 – her best competitive round to date – to win the girls’ title, ahead of Amy Taylor (Bawburgh, Norfolk).

It was an impressive achievement by Heath, who just made the cut, but then grabbed her chance and powered up the leaderboard.

Heath, a member of the England Golf national girls’ squad, was in England’s winning teams in last year’s under 16 matches against Scotland and Switzerland.

The Huddersfield Golf Club member finished the Henry Cooper on 12-over par and was joined in the winners’ circle by the team of Enrique Dimayuga (Walton Heath, Surrey), Max Hopkins (Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire) and Hannah Screen (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire) who snatched victory for England in the Nations Trophy.

Their team total for the first two rounds was three-under par and they beat Wales on countback, by virtue of the better second round.

The boys’ title was won by Laurenz Schiergen of Germany on 14-under par.

Charlotte was a junior member at Halifax club West End until a couple of years ago and had lessons with club professional Darren Arber.

He said: “From an early age you could see Charlotte was going to be a special player. Her commitment and dedication was very evident, and the success she is having comes as no surprise to me.”