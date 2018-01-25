Champs start at SBCI

Booth will start their bid to win the Spencer Wilson Halifax League title for the third year in a row with a trip to SBCI on Saturday, April 21.

The fixtures for the first day of the season have been released, following confirmation of which teams would be taking part in which divisions last week, and Richard Laycock’s side look to have bright prospects of winning their opener.

SBCI finished eighth in the Premier last season and have lost two of their best players, Jamie Sykes and George Hampshire, to Barkisland.

Last year’s runners-up Jer Lane have departed to the Bradford League. Third-placed finishers Thornton will start away to one of the promoted clubs, Cullingworth, who will be playing in the Premier for the first time.

The other promoted side, Southowram, head to Northowram Hedge Top, who have linked up with former middle section side Shelf in the close season.

Fixtures for April 21 - Premier Division: Cullingworth v Thornton, Mytholmroyd v Triangle, Oxenhope v Sowerby St Peter’s, SBCI v Booth, Shelf Northowram HT v Southowram, Warley v Copley.

Premier Division seconds: Blackley v Bridgeholme, Booth v SBCI, Copley v Warley, Sowerby St Peter’s v Sowerby Bridge, Thornton v Upper Hopton, Triangle v Mytholmroyd.

Division One: Bridgeholme v Bradshaw, Great Horton v Blackley, Queensbury v Illingworth SM, Sowerby Bridge v Stones.

Division One seconds: Mount v Shelf Northowram HT, Outlane v Queensbury, Southowram v Great Horton PC, Stones v Oxenhope.

Division Two: Bradley & Colnebridge v Mount, Clayton v Outlane, Low Moor v Luddenden Foot, Old Town v Greetland, Upper Hopton v Leymoor.

Division Two seconds: Bradshaw v Bradley & Colnebridge, Illingworth SM v Clayton, Leymoor v Cullingworth, Luddenden Foot v Low Moor HT. Free date: Old Town.