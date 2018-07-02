Bridge win final at Old Town

Sowerby Bridge upset division-higher Almondbury Wesleyan to win yesterday’s Halifax Sunday League Rod Warhurst Cup final at Old Town.

Darren Chapman’s side chased down a challenging score of 223 all out to win a fluctuating contest with three overs to spare.

Bridge’s young all-rounder Mathew Harrison was man of the match as the Walton Street side lifted the trophy for the first time in the competition’s 17-year history.

Long-serving Andy Mellor, contemplating retirement, was at the non-striker’s end when Shazad Bostan made the winning hit.

Lightcliffe bowed out of the Bradford League’s Priestley Cup at the quarter-final stage with a 24-run defeat at Farsley yesterday.

Matt Baxter’s side acquitted themselves much better than in the recent league meeting between the pair, helped by a fairly tight display in the field.

They limited Farsley to 199-6, Dan Hodgson making 68 and Patrick Kruger 53, before replying with 175-9.

Opener Alex Stead hit 44 at the top of the order and Shoaib Hassan struck out late on, with 31 from 22, but the Leeds side kept control of matters.

Walsden made it three wins over the weekend with progress in the Lancashire Knockout Cup.

They followed up Friday’s T20 win over Rochdale and Saturday’s Lancashire League success over East Lancs with a 111-run win over Crompton yesterday.

Top four Jake Hooson (45), Josh Gale (26), Nick Barker (41) and Umesh Karunaratne (37) laid solid foundations before James Rawlinson, down at number seven, hit 48 not out off 25 balls to swell the total to 238-8.

Four wickets for Jamie Shackleton left Crompton 64-5 and then 79-7 and the top contribution to their 127 total was 31 extras.

Walsden will be away to Northern in the quarter-finals. The Liverpool and District Competition leaders Northern beat Todmorden at Centre Vale yesterday in spite of a fine knock from Ben Pearson.

The teenage opener hit 111 off 124 balls - his maiden senior century - but his teammates struggled and Tod finished their 45 overs on 187-9.

Andrew Sutcliffe’s side looked favourites when they reduced Northern to 77-5 but Chris Laker (58) and Jack Boardman (64 no) saw the visitors to victory with three wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.