Bridge v Wesleyans in final

The Halifax League’s first finalists of the season were decided yesterday and it is Sowerby Bridge and Almondbury Wesleyans who have booked themselves a day in the spotlight.

They will meet in the Halifax Sunday League’s 19th Rod Warhurst Cup final at Old Town on Sunday July 1.

Sowerby Bridge upset division higher Mytholmroyd in their semi-final, limiting their hosts to 189 and knocking off the runs for the loss of two wickets.

League champions Almondbury Wesleyans repeated their Division One success over Norden from seven days earlier.

Norden were bowled out for 125 and Wesleyans reached their target for the loss of four wickets.