Bradford 10K: The Calderdale challenge

CALDERDALE CLUBS were well represented in a field of almost 2,500 runners in Bradford for the Epilepsy Action 10k on a cool but dry Sunday.

The race starts from Centenary Square and has only a few small inclines to slow runners down as it makes its way along Canal Road to the turning point at Shipley and then back again.

Halifax Harriers had a dozen or so runners at the event, with some fine performances.

The ladies were led home by April Caufield, who finished as fourth lady in a time of 40:10.

Will Stewart ran a PB of 38:32 to finish 41st. There were also personal bests for Matthew Stott (43:54) and Rachel McCauley (55:03).

Northowram Pumas’ 30 runners were led home by Aaron Bower.

Sowerby Bridge Snails had a double-figure entry in an event which had been postponed by six weeks due to adverse weather conditions in 2018. Saturday’s heavy rain looked as though it might affect matters again but the race went ahead as planned and Ben Trafford led the Snails charge along Canal Road, completing in 48:36.

Mark Young finished in 59:34. “It was my first 10K run and to complete it in under an hour is brilliant,” he said.

Tracie Beaumont was also competing in her first 10K and completed in 1:08:34. She said: “It was ace, I totally loved it. There was lots of encouragement around the course and it gave me a boost.”

Half a dozen Stainland Lions members took part. Jamie Westwood was the first of them back. Jan King won his age category and a delighted Beverley Day, running her first 10K for more than three years, beat her 70 minute target time by over seven minutes.

Other Harriers times: Will Carver 39:52, Tom Paget 40:37, Angela Clarke 45:23, Raymond Hall 46:56 (1 st M70), Chris Greenwood 49:43, Paul Hopkinson 49:59, Monica Gallagher 59:53, Susan Hall 60:46, Audra Naylor 62:26.

Pumas times: Aaron Bower 44:11, Andrew Tudor 46:44, Thomas O’Reilly 48:09, Andy Flynn 48:35, Paul Hopkinson 49:59, August Armstrong 51:55, Stuart Thornton 52:53, Ryan West 53:29, Dawn Higgins 54:57, Mark Brook 54:49, Anna Warrington 56:21, Lee Newman 57:21, Lizzie Wood 57:43, Tiffany Lewis 58:34, Liz Lund 58:39, Lorna Ludlam 58:43, Matt Newton 58:43, Paula Hutchinson 1:01:02, Wendy Stanley 1:02:11, Katherine Barnett 1:03:36, Heather Horner 1:05:38, Kate Golightly 1:07:00, Emma Harrison 1:08:50, Nicola Taylor 1:10:25, Gemma O’Brien 1:15:33, Lisa Newman 1:23:47, Kelly Simpson 1:26:22, Carly Burnett 1:26:22.Michelle Taylor 1:31:19, Carla Sharp 1:31:19.

Snails results included: 489, Ben Trafford 48:36; 514, Richard Ottaway48:58; 664, Daniel Priestman 51:05; 1037, Sinead Armstrong 55:15; 1435, Mark Young 59:34; 1536, Adele Harris 1:00:47; 1540, Liz Keyes 1:00:54; 1811, Tony Bentley 1:04:35; 1815, Ella King 1:04:40; 1867, Miriam Caldecott 1:05:33; 2034, Sarah Gribbin 1:09:01; 2114, Julie Browne 1:10:52; 2116, Adele Gribbin 1:10:52; 2269, Linda Mitchell 1:15:35; 2317, Rachel Hughes 1:17:48; 2334, Lisa Schofield 1:18:51.

Lions times: Jamie Westwood 39:34, Paul McCormick 46:31, Jan King 47:27, Carol Gregson 56:59, Julie Goddard 62:02, Beverley Day 62:22.