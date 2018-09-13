Booth’s ‘very,very tough’ finale

BOOTH skipper Richard Laycock believes it is far from certain that his side will complete a hat-trick of Halifax League title successes on Saturday in spite of an amazing turnaround in their fortunes.

The Broad Fold Park side’s chance looked to have gone when they were well beaten away to leaders Thornton recently and they still trailed by 15 points a fortnight ago with three rounds of fixtures left.

After pulling back six points when Thornton fell victim to Christian Silkstone’s record-breaking knock of 316 at Triangle, Booth took 12 points to Thornton’s two last Saturday when they beat visitors Bridgeholme in the only top-section match to beat the weather.

It means they have a one-point lead going into this weekend’s final fixtures. However, Booth must go to third-placed Triangle while Thornton are away to Southowram, whose return to the middle section was confirmed by last weekend’s cancellations.

Wicketkeeper Tom Collinge and all-rounder Ian Sharkey are among the players likely to be missing for Booth and Laycock said that while it was good to be in pole position, the fixture at Triangle presented “a very, very tough ask.”

Thornton chairman Mark Higgins said: “The lads who went up to Booth said it was perfectly fit. It was frustrating and disappointing for us but there was no bad feeling.”

Higgins believes a strong Triangle side can still help them out this weekend and said that if his team finished level on points with Booth they would be champions after registering more 12-point wins.

“We have to go to Southowram and get 12 points and then see what happens down there.

“The positive side of social media is that we should be kept informed.”

THE Halifax Junior League presentation at The Venue, Barkisland has been put back from Friday, September 21 to Friday, November 2 .