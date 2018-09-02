Booth narrow gap in title race

On a day which will be remembered chiefly for Christian Silkstone’s outrageous knock of 316 for Triangle (see earlier story), Booth restored a little hope that they might complete a hat-trick of Spenser Wilson’s Halifax titles.

The Broadfold Park side reduced Thornton’s 15 point lead at the start of the day to nine with a comfortable 99-run success away to Shelf Northowram Hedge Top.

There are two rounds of fixtures left.

Skipper Richard Laycock top scored with 81 in Booth’s 287-6 - his main support came from brother Rob (63) and Jon Midgley (48) - and he then took four wickets as the hosts subsided from 87-1 to 120-8.

Harry Talbot (55) and Raz Saghir (36) had given Hedge Top their solid start and Rob Ramsden (49) and veteran Bill Sugden (24) provided late resistance.

That only prolonged Booth’s wait for maximum points, which was achieved in the 40th over with the total on 188 when Moazzam Ayub (3-20) dismissed Sugden.

Thornton were left with one realistic target after Silkstone’s onslaught - reaching 180 for three batting points.

Josh Hutchinson, no meaner striker of a ball himself, ensured that happened with 110 of his side’s 266 runs in reply to Triangle’s 433. Long-serving Mick Shanks made 77.

Warley stay fourth after avenging an earlier defeat to neighbours SBCI.

Simon Wood hit 86 and opener Lewis Firth 46 in SBCI’s 220, South African spinner Cameron van Rensberg taking 6-67.

Warley won with four balls and three wickets to spare after Nolan Bottomley made 104 at the top of the order and Greg Keywood 51.

Bridgeholme are already relegated and look set to go down to the middle section alongside Southowram, who lost at home to Oxenhope while Mytholmroyd and Copley were winning.

Slow bowler Adie Gawthrope took 8-41 as Mytholmroyd ended a desperate run with a nine-wicket home win over Bridgeholme.

The Eastwood side were dismissed for 105, with Aaron Terry-Davis (42) providing what little resistance there was, and Matthew Scholefield’s 69 not out finished matters.

An opening stand of 81 between Oxenhope’s Josh Fleetwood (57) and Edward Jackson (31) put Southowram on the back foot.

The visitors slipped to 112-4 but Lewis Hopkinson’s 103 lifted the total to 288-8 and the Rams were 113-8 before prolonging matters, Liam Dyson’s fifth wicket being the final one with the score on 172.

Oliver Thorpe has claims to being the league’s top all-rounder this season after another superb effort for Copley, this time at Sowerby St Peter’s.

He top scored with 87 in the visitors’ 243-8, Alex Blagborough (65) and Alexander Rowles (50) also frustrating the home side, and then took 7-81 to dismiss Sowerby for 175.

Jack Leonard took five wickets for the home side and he and 10th-wicket partner Billy Watson each scored 33 before Thorpe appropriately had the final word by dismissing Watson.

Premier Division: Bridgeholme 105 (Terry-Davis 42, Gawthorpe 8-41), *Mytholmroyd 106-1 (Scholefield 69*): pts 1-12. Booth 287-6 (Rob Laycock 63, Rich Laycock 81, Worsnop 41, Midgley 48), *Shelf Northowram HT

188 (Talbot 55, Ramsden 49, Rick Laycock 4-53): pts 12-4. *SBCI 220 (Firth 46, S Wood 86, Van Rensburg 6-67), Warley 221-7 (Bottomley 104, Keywood 51): pts 5-12. Copley 243-8 (Blagborough 65, Thorpe 87, Rowles 50, Leonard 5-52), *Sowerby St Peter’s 175 (Thorpe 7-81): pts 12-4. Oxenhope 288-8 (Hopkinson 103, Fleetwood 57), *Southowram 172 (Crossley 41, Dyson 41): pts 12-4. *Triangle 433 (Silkstone 316, Crosland 46), Thornton 266 (J Hutchinson 110, M Shanks 77,

Graham 4-34): pts 12-6.

Points (after 20 games); Thornton 206, Booth 197, Triangle 188, Warley 184, Sowerby SP 145, Oxenhope 139, Shelf Northowram HT 138, Mytholmroyd 137, SBCI 134, Copley 132, Southowram 113, Bridgeholme 68.