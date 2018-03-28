Booth and Moroney leave it late

Outlane’s new professional Rob Booth made a successful return to soggy Bradley Hall for yesterday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Winter Alliance meeting.

Booth, a former junior organiser at the Holywell Green club, partnered Outlane Captain Brian Moroney to the best score of the day.

Going out last, they picked up 43 stableford points, aided by seven birdies.

They pipped home club assistant Elliot Lister and Steve Sandie (5), who had been first out, by one point. Lister and Sandie had a balanced card which included a nett eagle on the sixth and five birdies.

The early clubhouse leaders in the am-am section were Dave Mitcheson (15) of Bradley Hall and Peter Ford (20) of Outlane with 42 points, which included 10 birdies.

This was later matched by Fixby’s Mike Dempsey (12) and Pete Newey (16), long time supporters of the Alliance with previous successes to their name.

A nett eagle to Dempsey on the 16th and five birdies helped them to 42 points and they emerged winners on a back nine count back with 23 points to Mitcheson and Ford’s 22.

In third place were Outlane’s Steve Beeby (5) and John Lawton (4) on 41 points with two nett eagles and four birdies for Lawton.

Play had started an hour late after heavy overnight rain, the green keepers having worked hard to clear water from the greens.

Players were allowed to lift, rake and place in bunkers and there was also relief for plugged balls through the green.

There was some light rain and drizzle but also some bright spells. The wind was very light, although stronger in the afternoon.

The next Alliance is the Ron Parkinson Trophy at Crow Nest Park on Tuesday, April 10.

The Club Championship standings are headed by Dewsbury with 250 points, followed by Meltham on 249 and Outlane on 246.

Results - pro-am: 1, R.Booth Pro & B.Moroney 15 Outlane 43 pts; 2 E.Lister Pro & S.Sandie 5 Bradley Hall 42; 3 R.Lambert Pro & B.Thomson 11 Crosland Heath 39; 3 J.Ward Pro & Partner 0 Dewsbury 39; 5 T.Pollard Pro & Mr.V.Cap 0 Bradley Hall 38; 5 J.Fish Pro & T.Hunt scr Meltham 38; 7 D.Delaney Pro & Mr.Captain 19 Bradley Hall 36; 8 N.P.Hirst Pro & P.Hardman 18 Dewsbury 34; 9 S.Race Pro & B.Stacy 24 Meltham 29.

Am-am: 1 M.Dempsey 12 & P.Newey 16 Ind. Huddersfield 42; 2 D.Mitcheson 15 & P.Ford 20 Bradley Hall/Outlane 42; 3 S.Beeby 5 & J.Lawton 4 Outlane 41; 4 G.Eastwood 10 & L.Cooper 9 Ind.Woodsome Hall 40; 4 N.Sutton 6 & P.Savage 7 Outlane/Bradley Hall 40; 4 O.Shaw 5 & O.Hague 11 Crosland Heath/Bradley Hall 40; 4, J.Smith -1 & A.Shaw 2 Bradley Hall 40; 8 C.Twigg 13 & D.Knapton 14 Outlane 39; 8 C.L’Estrange 12 & P.Crosse 9 Crosland Heath 39; 8 A.Lawton 8 & C.Moorhouse 9 Crosland Heath 39; 11 R.Wimpenny 12 & S.Whitham 14 Crosland Heath 38; 11 N.Hirst 12 & B.Cassidy 10 Outlane 38; 13 P.O’Flynn 13 & P.Reynolds 14 Outlane 37; 14 M.Clark 18 & E.Pearson 18 Crosland Heath 36; 14 M.Myer 12 & M.Turner 9 Dewsbury 36; 14 R.Berry 12 & J.Garlick 7 Meltham 36; 14 A.Johnson 3 & F.Barron 2 Dewsbury 36; 18 S.Hitchenor 8 & A.Wallis 9 Crosland Heath 35; 19 P.Smith 19 & N.Witty 15 Bradley Park/Dewsbury 34; 20 M.Simmons 25 & K.Bruce 22 Marsden 31.