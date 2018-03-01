Beever wins at Stainland

The sun shone on Stainland Lions as they hosted the penultimate race of the 2017/8 West Yorkshire Winter League cross country series on Sunday.

Conditions were ideal, and there was a huge turnout of 304 runners who assembled at West Vale and enjoyed the hills, mud and legendary log flume feature on the course.

Tom Collinge took the overall win for Queensbury Running Club, while in-form Lioness Margaret Beever was first lady and came home 23rd overall.

Stainland Lions’ Gav Mulholland finished third and was first M45 to cross the line. Queensbury’s Alistair Galt was next to finish.

Clubmate Mark Pottinger was eighth and Jonathan Collins 11th, one place in front of Northowram Pumas’ first runner, Luke Cranfield.

Todmorden Harriers’ Duncan Cannon came 21st, Richard Butterwick (MV45) was 63rd and Stuart Wolstenholme (MV45) was 101st.

The host team battled hard to win the over 50s prize and finished second in all other categories.

Stainland’s Sean Thompson was the first Super Vet.

Stainland’s cross country captain Tim Walker thanked all the runners and volunteers for making the event such a success.

The raffle raised £130 for Overgate Hospice.

More running reports and pictures in Friday’s ‘Courier’