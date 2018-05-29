Augustinians voted back

Augustinians will rejoin the Spenser Wilson Halifax League after an absence of five seasons in 2019.

Current Halifax League clubs voted electronically by a 26-4 margin to readmit the former Salendine Nook outfit, who are now based at a new ground at Rastrick.

Augustinians stated their case for admission at a league council meeting in April.

Ferman Ali, the Mayor of Calderdale at the time and an Augustinians club member, led their presentation, which also including video footage of their facilities at Woodhouse Gardens.

He said the club had a 30-year lease on its ground, with an option to extend or buy, and had 52 registered players plus umpires, coaches and welfare officers.

Augustinians are currently members of the Dewsbury League and their firsts were promoted as runners-up in Division Two last season.

Halifax League press officer Paul Whiteley announced today that their application had been successful and that Augustinians would field first and second teams in the respective Second Division competitions next summer.

Augustinians were members of the Halifax League from 1997 to 2013 but resigned after losing their ground at the Huddersfield YMCA complex at Laund Hill.

They also had administrative problems in the latter years of their Halifax League membership but say they now have a stronger committee.

Whiteley said Augustinians had worked hard to re-establish themselves and their new facilities had reached and surpassed those required for the Halifax League.

As things stand, the league will have 31 clubs for next year’s Saturday competition.

The league is on the lookout for further new members from within its catchment area, which Whiteley said was from Haworth to North Huddersfield and Todmorden to West Bradford.

Anyone interested should contact league secretary Tim Helliwell on 01274 683581 or 07572 209952.