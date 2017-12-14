Atkins and First on Halifax bill

Professional boxing returns to North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax, on Friday with an eight-fight bill featuring five unbeaten fighters and Halifax pair Vinny Atkins and James First.

Atkins and First, both late comers to the paid ranks after long and successful amateur careers, won at North Bridge earlier in the year.

Super welterweight Atkins, 34, will be hoping to make it three wins out of four as a pro against Myles Vale, who lost his only fight so far in Aberdeen last month.

The 36-year-old First made a winning pro debut against Jamie Quinn and the super lightweight will be expected to follow up against Devon’s Jack Green, who has lost all 17 fights so far.

Leicestershire super welterweight CJ Challenger will look to make it six straight wins against Nicaraguan Geiboord Omier, who is based in Barcelona and has only a modest record.

Doncaster lightweight Reece Mould has won all his seven fights and should extend that run against the hugely experienced but seemingly limited Lithuanian Simas Volosinas.

Another fighter with an impeccable record so far is Kent super featherweight Josh Kennedy. He had won nine from nine ahead of a clash with Ghana’s Michael Barnor, who had 14 wins and 18 defeats to his name.

Shaw’s Jack Rafferty will bid to make it two from two against Belfast’s James Gorman while the debutants are super welterweight Saif Cheema, against Paul Lovell from Wrexham, and cruiserweight Dan Garber against Lithuanian Remigijus, who will be having his 110th fight in an 11-year pro career.