Ashes to Ashes

An Evening with Boycott & Aggers.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, January 17 (01422 351158)

Plenty for this outspoken pair to talk about after another dismal Ashes series down under. The veterans of BBC Radio’s Test Match Special and both one-time England players, have been watching every ball closely. And Boycs will be telling Jonathan “Aggers” Agnew exactly what he thinks about the players, their performance and many other topics in this brand new show (should be interesting). Members of the audience can tweet Aggers live with their own questions in an evening that will be fun and full of surprises!