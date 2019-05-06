Brighouse Town celebrate promotion. PIC: James Heaton.

IN PICTURES: Brighouse Town stun Pontefract Collieries to win Evo-Stik East play-offs

Brighouse Town claimed a superb 3-0 victory at Pontefract Collieries to win the Evo-Stik East play-offs on Saturday afternoon.

Vill Powell's side, who finished third in the regular season, beat the division's second-placed side in a stunning display.

Action from Brighouse Town's 3-0 victory over Pontefract in the play-off final.

1. Team Huddle

Action from Brighouse Town's 3-0 victory over Pontefract in the play-off final.
Action from Brighouse Town's 3-0 victory over Pontefract in the play-off final.

2. Heading clear

Action from Brighouse Town's 3-0 victory over Pontefract in the play-off final.
Brighouse Town goalkeeper Jordan Porter.

3. Safe Hands

Brighouse Town goalkeeper Jordan Porter.
Action from Brighouse Town's 3-0 victory over Pontefract in the play-off final.

4. Tracking back

Action from Brighouse Town's 3-0 victory over Pontefract in the play-off final.
