Halifax FA Saturday Cup: Huddersfield Amateur beat Ealandians in semi-final

Huddersfield Amateur FC will play Shelf United in the Halifax FA Saturday Cup final after brushing aside Ealandians by 6-0 in a one-sided semi-final at sun drenched Old Earth on Saturday.

Amateurs avenged last year’s 4-2 final defeat by their Elland rivals to reach the Shay for the fourth season in a row. Their clash with Halifax AFL title favourites Shelf will be on Monday, April 30.

The first half was a drab affair punctuated by a Jordan Byrnes headed goal after fine work down the left by Slater Barnes.

Ealandians were still in the game but their hopes were dashed in an explosive 10 minute spell from Amateurs after the break.

Byrnes got his second with a close-range header and then coolly chipped the on-rushlng keeper to complete his hat-trick.

Jacob Driver made it 4-0 and at this point it was a matter of damage limitation for the visitors.

The influential Matty Jones got on the score sheet with a 20-yard drive and James Greenwood wrapped up the scoring for the West Yorkshire League top section side.