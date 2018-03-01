Testing time for Brighouse

WITH INJURIES, a player’s surprise departure and a suspension looming, Brighouse Town manager Vill Powell has more than the elements against him as he plans for the visit of Ramsbottom United on Saturday (3.0).

The pitch was perfectly playable under three inches of snow on Wednesday afternoon but there is the terracing and car park to consider if the Siberian cold spell does not relent.

Powell, who completely mixed up his line up in Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Atherton Collieries but was scuppered by the dismissal of debutant Oran Thompson, is without four experienced players through injury and illness.

“I have Adam Field, Adam Jones and Connor Griffin not far off a return from injuries and Callum Robinson, who has been ill for the past week. They will not be fit for Saturday,” revealed Powell.

The boss said last Saturday’s trip to Colwyn Bay, which also resulted in a 4-0 loss, had been Ferdy Annor’s last game before going to Australia.

“I have also allowed Aidan Kirby to go to Silsden on a dual registration as he wanted more football which I couldn’t guarantee him.”

Annor, 24, who hails from Paris, has been a quick, skilful and consistent performer for Town.

The manager has an agreement with struggling National League North club Guiseley for wing back George Gomersall to stay until the end of the season.

He also agreed with Huddersfield Town for a second player to come from them on work experience, 18-year-old centre back Thompson.

The teenager was sent off at Atherton later in the day, harshy in some people’s opinions, but Powell said he had looked “quality” in a confident back line, enhanced by the return of James Hurtley.

Thompson will be suspended for three games.

Town already have midfielder Isaac Marriott on a similar loan from the Terriers.

Ramsbottom, who beat Town 2-1 back in October, are only one point above Town after their latest defeat to Ossett Town last Saturday when going down to two second half goals.