Stamford up next as Brighouse Town continue promotion push

Brighouse Town’s push for promotion continues this weekend as they prepare to host Stamford on Saturday (3pm).

Vill Powell’s side have been on a fantastic run of form, winning six of their last seven games.

The only blip in that run came in a 4-0 defeat against Ossett United on January 1.

Since that loss, Town have won three games on the spin, scoring seven goals and conceding just one.

Their most recent success came in a 1-0 home win over Marske United on Saturday.

“We are obviously delighted to be sitting where we are in the league,” said co-assistant manager Leon Wainman.

“We showed how much we have come on from last season and managed the game well.

“They were one of the better teams that we have played this season and we had to be patient and persistent in what we were doing.

“The goal from Aaron (Martin) was a great way to win it, and once again he showed his strength and determination to lead us to a victory.

“We were also solid at the back and for the back five to keep a clean sheet is always pleasing. Everyone stepped up in the second half, with great link up play from the front two as well as the midfield four putting in a tough performance against decent midfield opposition.

“Stamford will be another tough test as they are a good side that got the better of us at their place.”

Town were a man light for the majority of that game, however, following the dismissal of midfielder Iwan Heeley.

Wainman continued: “With that disadvantage we could say at times we were the better side. We definitely owe them one after the 3-2 setback, but will not be taking them lightly.

“We know what they can do but we also have great belief in ourselves and the atmosphere amongst the squad is very good.”

Last Saturday, Graham Drury’s side were beaten 4-1 at a resurgent Frickley Athletic after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield FC following a 4-0 win at Carlton FC.

Powell introduced early January signing Reece Kendall into the squad last weekend while Oscar Seth, who had been on the bench for the past five games, headed off to Liversedge for some match-day action.

He follows Jack Normanton (AFC Emley) and Finn Donovan (Campion) along the dual-registration route.

Club chairman Charles Tolley commented on the strength of last Saturday’s bench of Iwan Heeley, Rhys Jenkinson, Mohammed Ibrahim, Zeph Thomas and Kendall. He said all of them would walk into any top team in the Evo-Stik East.

A bumper crowd is expected this weekend as FC Halifax Town have no game and Huddersfield Town travel to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Tolley has provided an update on the purchase of the land that Brighouse Town, Brighouse Town Ladies and Northowram Juniors train and play on. The land was put up for sale in early autumn.

“We are still awaiting further information regarding any offers that have been submitted for the purchase of the land.

“But I would reiterate that we have a lease in place that sees us through to April 2026 and an option to renew.

“We would all like a greater degree of certainty about the matter and I will keep our valued supporters updated with regard to any further developments.”