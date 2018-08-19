Ryburn beaten in CAL opener

Ryburn United were unable to make a winning start to life in the West Riding County Amateur League yesterday.

The Ripponden Wood side lost 4-2 away to Golcar United after trailing 2-1 at the interval.

Ex-Brighouse Town player Daniel Naidole was among the home scorers.

Oliver Brearley and George Turner netted for the visitors, who travel to AFC Bingley on Wednesday.

Ryburn have switched one of their two teams from the Halifax AFL to the County Amateur League, which has just a Premier Division this season.

Ovenden West Riding start their campaign at home to Lepton Highlanders on Saturday, when Ryburn United host DRAM Community.

The two Calderdale sides then meet on Wednesday, August 29 when Ryburn will have ground advantage.