Premier Division club folds

Copley United have folded after playing six games in the Haslem Sheppard Halifax AFL’s top flight this season.

The Shroggs Park-based outfit had been due to host Sowerby Bridge in the second round of the Skircoat Green Physiotherapy Challenge Cup yesterday.

League fixture secretary David Rattigan said: “Copley United rang in to say they couldn’t raise a team just before mid-day, then in mid-afternoon they emailed our league secretary (Tony Hilditch) to say they had folded.”

Copley won their opening game of the season by 2-1 at home to Shelf United but had lost their five Premier games since, including heavy defeats to leaders Midgley United (8-1) and Sowerby United (7-1).

They beat fellow Premier side Ryburn United 4-2 in the first round of the Challenge Cup but alarm bells started ringing when they failed to raise a side to play Huddersfield Amateur in the Halifax FA Cup eight days ago.

Copley, who had been due to host Crosshills in the West Riding Challenge Cup next Saturday, have had wildly fluctuating fortunes in the last two seasons.

They were promoted from Division One as runners-up to Denholme United last season, with the help of 27 goals from star striker Gary Ash, having picked up only three points in the Premier the previous season.

Rattigan added: “It’s a blow to the league as Copley have been a well-run club but they have been unable to get players to turn up every week.”

Copley’s results this season will be wiped from the record and the Premier Division table updated this week.

Two other Halifax AFL games failed to go ahead yesterday.

Holmfield were unable to raise a team to travel to play Brighouse Sports in Division One and there was no referee available for the Sowerby United Reserves versus Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves game in the Invitation Cup.

