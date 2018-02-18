Ladies lose to Blackburn Rovers

Brighouse Town Ladies bowed out of the League Cup by 2-1 at home to higher-division Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

The visitors scored an 88th minute winner from a corner, just seven minutes after Lauren Doyle had evened things up.

An early cross glanced off the bar, Steph Jones made a good save and Emma Dobson some timely challenges as Rovers made the running.

The visitors took the lead when a cross found the top corner of the net on 27 minutes.

Play was fairly even in the run up to half time with Charlotte Proud shooting just wide for Brighouse.

It was then stalemate until Doyle slammed home the equaliser following a penalty miss.

However, Rob Mitchell’s home side were undone near the end when the ball was fired into the roof of the net.