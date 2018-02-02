Ladies’ cup trip to Wearside

Brighouse Ladies play arguably the biggest game in their five-year history on Sunday away to Women’s Super League side Sunderland in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

They will be taking a coach of supporters to South Shields’ Mariner’s Park ground for a 2pm kick-off with entry £5.

The hosts have a Champions League-winning goalkeeper in their ranks and Brighouse manager Rob Mitchell is in no doubt about the size of the challenge. He said: “We want to go further and get another Super League team at home. I know our fans will be very vocal on their travels.”

Sunderland sit seventh in the top tier of women’s football. They lost 3-0 to league leaders Manchester City last weekend in front of close to 1,000 fans. It followed a 3-0 home win over 2017 FA Cup runners-up Birmingham.

Brighouse will travel in good heart after a second cup win over Derby County last week. They hit back from 2-0 down at Hove Edge to win 3-2.

Mitchell said: “There’s an immense feeling of pride. They showed great character, being two goals down against higher-placed opposition. Many teams would have folded.”