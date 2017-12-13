Ivy House kicked out of cup

The Ivy House FC have been found guilty of playing an ineligible player in their 5-4 win over Copley United in the second round of the Halifax AFL’s Jack Haymer Challenge Cup on November 11.

As a result Ivy House have been removed from the competition and Copley United will now host Sowerby Bridge in the quarter final.

The twice postponed West Riding Challenge Trophy thirdd round game between Sowerby Bridge and Bingley Town has been awarded to Sowerby Bridge.

Bingley withdrew giving ‘fixture congestion’ as the reason. Sowerby Bridge will travel to Headingley AFC Reserves in the fourth round on January 6.