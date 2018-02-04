Inglorious end to cup run

Brighouse Town Ladies crashed out of the Women’s FA Cup when they were beaten 12-0 by division-higher Sunderland at Mariners Park today.

Rob Mitchell’s side had beaten Derby County in the last round but found the Wearsiders an entirely different proposition at South Shields FC.

Dominique Bruinenberg shot the home side into a sixth-minute lead and Sunderland added to their tally after 24, 27 and 32 minutes.

Brighouse avoided further damage until just past the hour mark when the floodgates opened with eight goals in 16 minutes.

It was a harsh lesson for Town, who must now refocus for the League Cup and a promotion push.