Illingworth rue late penalty miss

There was late drama as St Columba’s and Illingworth St Mary’s, the top two in Division One of the Halifax AFL, played out a 2-2 draw at Natty Lane.

Illingworth had a strong wind at their backs in the first half but still turned round a goal down, George Cook playing in Kutubo Touray, who calmly slotted home past Rab Langley.

Illingworth equalised early in the second half when their man of the match Joe Griffin finished well from a bouncing ball to score his eighth of the season but Touray restored the home lead with 25 minutes left, dispossessing last defender Jordan Wadsworth and lifting the ball over the keeper.

Illingworth started to throw more men forward and Columba’s were regularly caught offside as they tried to kill off the game.

With five minutes left, substitute Brandon Field got in down the left channel and drilled home an equaliser.

Columba’s keeper Macauley Richardson pulled off a remarkable save and the visitors’ Phil Livsey, otherwise excellent, put an added-time penalty over the bar.

Northowram won 2-1 away to Brighouse Sports on a day more suited to flying kites than playing football.

In a tedious encounter, both sides were guilty over over-hitting passes with a strong wind at their backs.

The Rams had the advantage of the elements in the first half and Matt Calland’s fiercely-struck low free kick from distance opened the scoring after 20 minutes.

Five minutes later an injury forced the home side to switch goallkeepers and the replacement made a good block to deny Calland.

Brighouse had offered little goal threat but a clumsy challenge a minute from the break by Chris Gent gave Nathan Hirst the chance to equalise from the spot.

In the second half Sam Durkin had a good chance to put his side in front but mistimed his header and Connor Durkin’s volley bounced inches from the foot of the post.

Shaun Popek went close for Northowram and it was his clever back-heel that enabled the industrious Jake Baker to fire the winning goal 10 minutes from time.

There were 11 goals in each of two very contrasting games.

Mixenden got all of them at home to Elland Allstars while Holmfield scrambled past hosts Sun Inn Rastrick 6-5 with the help of two each for Sam Hillhouse and Gareth Sherwood.

In the battle of the winless sides at Shroggs Park it was Salem who broke their duck with a 2-1 success over Plummet Line.

Free-scoring AFC Crossley’s are six points clear in Division Two after making hosts Sowerby Bridge Reserves their sixth successive victims this season.

The visitors won 6-1 at Walton Street with Sam Cole striking twice.

Midgley United Reserves were even more handsome winners, Kurtis Elder coming on and bagging a hat-trick in their 7-0 win away to Stainland.

Evergreen Steve Galloway’s two goals made the difference for Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves in their 4-2 win away to Northowram Reserves, who continue to have only one point to their name.

Shelf United Reserves climbed above Sowerby United Reserves into mid-table with a 2-1 win over Sowerby United Reserves on the 3G at Lightcliffe Academy.

They trailed to a Daniel Barron goal at the interval but goals from Elliott Parkinson and substitute Bradley Etheridge gave them the spoils.

Shelf FC Reserves and Elland United remain level on points at the top of Division Three after fighting out a 2-2 draw at Westwood Park.

Ben King and Bradley Osborne hit the target for Shelf, who have played a game less than their rivals and were dropping their first points of the campaign,

Distant chasers AFC Crossley’s Reserves moved a little closer with a 4-3 success against Flying Dutchman with doubles from Toby Bates and David Oakes.

Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves completed an excellent day for the Calder Valley club with a 3-1 success away to Warley Rangers, Regan Martin’s goal proving in vain for the Savile Park hosts.