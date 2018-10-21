Hurtley goal gives Brighouse points

James Hurtley capped a fine display with the only goal as Brighouse Town maintained their excellent run with victory at AFC Mansfield yesterday.

Vill Powell’s side lie third in Evo-Stik NPL East with 22 points from 13 games and look much improved on last season.

Mansfield, below half-way in the table, had been boosted by a midweek FA Trophy win. They were tight in defence and chances were at a premium.

The all-important goal came on 33 minutes when Sam Wright swung over a corner and central defender Hurtley, who won many tackles and headers at the other end of the pitch, met the ball on the volley eight yards out.

Brighouse had Kurt Harris back in their ranks. The towering central defender has re-signed and showed his adaptability by covering for injured Adam Jones in midfield.

Town, who were also without striker Gabriel Johnson, were following up their draw at Cleethorpes in midweek.

Powell’s men are next in action in the FA Trophy at Farsley Celtic next Saturday.