Holmfield join list of casualties

The Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL has been hit by another loss with Holmfield AFC folding.

League fixture secretary David Rattigan said Holmfield had not been able to raise a team due to what appeared to be a lack of interest from players.

He said: “They had only played six first division games and twice been unable to raise a team.

“Despite being a very well club with hard working individuals at the helm they felt it was now impossible to continue.”

Holmfield, who played at Natty Lane, Illingworth, had been due to host Brighouse Sports last Saturday.

They had only one league win to their name this season, an early success at home to Elland Allstars, after finishing fourth of 11 clubs in the division last term.

The first division has been left with just seven teams and Rattigan said the league would be looking into ways of finding more games for the remaining sides.

FC Plummet Line, Sun Inn Rastrick and Premier side Copley United quit in October and November and the league now has only 33 teams split over four divisions.