Hollins score seven in opener

HOLLINS Holme got their Halifax Sunday League season off to a late but winning start with a 7-3 home success over regular foes Lee Mount last weekend.

The pair met twice late last season with a victory apiece, although Hollins won the one that really mattered in the Halifax FA Sunday Cup final at the Shay.

Hollins were lacking Andy Butterworth, Joe Gibson and George Bamford but Rob Stansfield and George Standring stood in.

Stansfield helped Hollins into a 2-0 interval lead with a bullet header, newcomer Harry Crane having earlier opened the scoring at Calder Holmes.

The talented Jay Carney provided the main threat in a Lee Mount side also lacking a few regulars. He got all Mount’s goals, getting his side back into the contest at 3-2 down as the visitors played well for a 10-minute spell.

However, Hollins produced a quick three-goal burst to settle the outcome before James Chadwick completed the scoring with his second.

There was also a double for Sam Tattersall, who was outstanding in midfield for Hollins before being pushed forward, and the in-form Greg Spink was also on target.

Champions FC Panda and Feathers show the way in the Premier with four points from two games after fighting out a 1-1 draw at Shroggs Park.

Jack Rice struck for Feathers and Terriq Pervez for Panda, who were champions under the Halifax Hammers banner last season.

Promoted Siddal Place made a pleasing start with a 4-2 win over Ryburn United at West Vale.

They were helped on their way by a brace from Ashley Thomas. Jordan Goldthorpe and substitute Carlton Balmer got their other goals with Daniel Swales and Jake Tate the successful Ryburn marksmen.

Waiters Arms are usually not far away in the hunt for honours but they let two points slip in their opener against Ryburn Valley.

It finished 1-1 on the all-weather at Trinity Academy with Harry Talbot (Waiters) and substitute Marc Laboda (Valley) getting the goals.

Woodhouse are still looking for their first win since switching from the Rochdale Sunday League after two draws in Division One.

The second came in a 2-2 encounter with Barum Top at Savile Park.

It was a below-par performance from the Todmorden side.

Their goals came from a header by Jay Connor, who along with Jordan Walker set up Jake Lorimer to strike home.

Woodhouse host Division One pacesetters FC Panda Reserves on Sunday.

Panda made it two wins out of two with Wajid Nawaz getting the only goal of the game against Cock & Bottle at Calderdale College.

Regan Martin’s two goals helped give Thrum Hall the edge against King Cross Park at Savile Park.

Jonathon Gibson got their other goal in a 3-2 success with James Bradley one of the scorers for Park, who are still seeking a first point of the season.

Halifax Rangers had lost their opener to Old Pond but broke their duck for the campaign with a 2-0 win away to Triangle.

Peter Bowe and Adam Burke got their goals in another game on the Moor.

Premier Division: Feathers 1 FC Panda 1, Hollins Holme 7 Lee Mount 3, Siddal Place 4 Ryburn United 2, Waiters Arms 1 Ryburn Valley 1.

Division One: Barum Top 2 Woodhouse 2, FC Panda Res 1 Cock & Bottle 0, Thrum Hall 3 King Cross Park 2, Triangle 0 Halifax Rangers 2.

Sunday’s fixtures - Premier Division: Bradshaw v Siddal Place, FC Panda v Waiters Arms, Ryburn United v Hollins Holme, Ryburn Valley v Feathers.

Division One: Cock & Bottle v Halifax Rangers, Old Pond v Barum Top, Thrum Hall v Triangle, Woodhouse v FC Panda Res.