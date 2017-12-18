Holders wear down Ovenden

Huddersfield Amateur are two wins away from retaining the Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Cup after seeing off one of their biggest rivals on Saturday.

The Elland side were 3-2 home winners over Ovenden West Riding in the last eight.

Played at Old Earth on an excellent well-grassed pitch, it was a feisty affair with several yellow cards for both sides.

Ovenden started the brighter, their high-pressing, fast tempo game giving their hosts little time on the ball.

The under-pressure home side surrendered the ball and good play involving Scott Eastwood, Glyn Beale and Steve Fullard found Terry Ryan in space. His left footed drive found the corner of the net to give the visitors a deserved 1-0 lead after 15 minutes.

Gradually the Amateurs grew into the game and on the half hour Slater Barnes levelled when he received the ball on the left cut inside two defenders and hammered a sweet right foot drive into the net.

Just before half time Ovenden regained the lead. They were awarded what the home side felt was a soft penalty with John Booth going down in the box. Scott Eastwood converted.

A couple of goal line clearances kept the Amateurs very much in contention at the interval

The second half was a totally different affair with Ovenden paying the price for such a concerted first half effort. Their energy levels dropped and they sat deeper, trying manfully to hold onto their lead.

The Amas were struggling to find a way through a strong, well organised defence, although they had a mountain of possession.

The introduction of Matt Jackson turned the game. Picking the ball up 30 yards out, he drove into the box leaving defenders in his wake and after a spot of pinball the ball went in off the unfortunate Andrew Butterworth to level the scores.

Just 60 seconds later the home side got the decisive goal when James Greenwood turned in Slater Barnes’s excellent deep cross with 10 minutes left.

The home side then managed to keep their opponents at bay in a game that didn’t disappoint.

The outcome means the Amateurs head into a two week break in the top half of their West Yorkshire League division and still fighting on three cup fronts, including the West Riding Cup in which they entertain Campion early in the New Year.

Ealandians are also through to the semi-finals after beating Elland Allstars 7-2.

There were two games in the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL but only one reached a conclusion with the Trinity Academy contest between Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves and Ryburn United Reserves in Division One abandoned in the second half after a brawl.

Shelf United Reserves beat Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves 7-2 in Division Two on the all-weather at Lightcliffe Academy.

Harry Talbot got two goals in a player of the match display for the winners, who were also helped by an own goal from Brad Holt.

James Rawlinson, who was best for Star, scored for the visitors along with Louis Benoit.

Saturday’s fixtrures

Division Two: Northowram Res v Hebden Royd Red Star Res (ref D.Wales), Sowerby United Res v Greetland AFC Res (J.Hallos).