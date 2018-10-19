High-flying Brighouse set for another away venture

BRIGHOUSE TOWN hit the road again tomorrow when they travel to the Midlands to take on the ambitious AFC Mansfield (3pm).

Mansfield were promoted from the NCEL Premier Division last season and are managed by former long-serving Scarborough Athletic manager Rudy Funk.

Town will be without Guiseley loanee Jack Lazenby, as they were on Tuesday night in their re-arranged 1-1 league draw at Cleethorpes.

The impressive teenage midfielder picked up a leg injury in the 4-3 FA Trophy win at Morpeth last Saturday and tried to carry on before going down in a heap five minutes later. He needed to be helped from the field by Town physio Danny Ashton.

Manager Vill Powell said: “Jack looks like he has done a bad one (injury) and could be out for a while.

“It’s a real shame as he has been fantastic for us. I really feel for the lad.”

Powell also gave his thoughts on the tremendous victory over the Highwaymen.

“Saturday’s game was a real ding-dong of a cup tie, which probably had everything you wanted from it as a neutral.

“I thought neither team were on top form but we probably were the better side in the first half, despite going in 2-1 down.

“We were carrying a few players in terms of illness and credit to the squad. Everyone stood up to be counted and in the end we got a result at a place when the expectation outside of the dressing room was a Morpeth win.

“It’s pleasing because we have shown that we are capable and can compete with the best teams in the division when we are on it.”

Town’s reward for progressing to the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy is an away tie at Throstle Nest with former foes Farsley Celtic.

They now ply their trade in the Evo-Stik Premier Division and currently occupy a mid-table position.

They were at home against Bamber Bridge on Tuesday evening and triumphed 3-2 to consolidate their league standing.

Town manager Powell, commenting on a third successive away draw for Town in the competition, said: “Farsley will be another tough test and they will be favourites.

“It’s for us to climb another mountain.”

Town will be coming up against former Halifax-based players Nathan Cartman, who netted 25 times for Town before moving on to Darlington, fellow striker Luke Parkin (14 goals) from Hipperholme and Heckmondwike-based defender Kurt Harris.

Celtic’s manager Adam Lakeland put in for the job at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium after Paul Quinn stepped down but in the end opted for Throstle Nest.

In the second round of the West Riding County FA Senior Cup, Town have been drawn at home to Bradford Park Avenue, who sit sixth in National League North.

The tie is likely to be played on Monday, November 5 (7.45pm).

On Tuesday night, Brighouse were forced to settle for a draw after a contentious last-minute penalty condemned them to a 1-1 draw at Cleethopres Town

The result meant that they chance to move second ahead of Markse United. Jack Normanton had put Powell’s side ahead in the first half before Scott Vernon converted from 12 yards with the last kick of the game.

At Cleethorpes Town, reserve goalkeeper Matt Smith failed a fitness test on a deadleg received in the tie at Morpeth and Jordan Porter, who had recovered from a knee injury, was recalled.

Midfielder Tom Haigh had to withdraw in the afternoon owing to a family illness and there was a surprise recall for Adam Jones, who it was thought had left the club.

But chairman Charlie Tolley revealed that Brighouse had kept his registration and had been speaking to the player again in the past few days.