Halifax AFL lower divisions

The top versus bottom match in Division One didn’t take place as Calder ‘76 Reserves were unable to raise a team to travel to table-toppers Denholme United.

The Foster Park side look likely to get the points in due course but for the time being Copley United drew level with them - from four games more - with a 3-0 win over Ivy House at Shroggs Park.

Gary Ash scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season and Michael Priestley got the other.

Holmfield boosted their promotion push with a fifth win in a row, by 8-2 away to Ryburn United Reserves at Ripponden.

Nathan Sloane and Gareth Sherwood got seven of their goals between them, man of the match Sloane bagging four.

Brighouse Sports bounced back from a couple of defeats with a 2-1 home win over Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves, who slipped below their rivals into sixth place.

Saints started extremely slowly and it was only a matter of time before Brighouse took the lead, Daniel Heavyside’s cross catching the wind and looping over Saints keeper Tony Clarke at the back post.

Moments later Brighouse doubled their lead when poor defending down the left allowed Connor Durkin to score.

It could have been more but Illingworth were thankful for solid defending from the back three of Kyle Butler, Ben Heavyside and Nathan Field, and some fine saves by Clarke.

Saints improved massively in the second half with a formation change and pulled one back when Brandon Field broke clear and finished well.

It was all Illingworth at the end but they could not create another opportunity to draw level.

Two goals each for Nick Green, Tyson Illingworth and Jay Thomas gave fourth-placed Salem a 6-2 win over AFC Crossleys at Mason Green.

Division Two leaders FC Plummet Line got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 6-1 win away to Shelf United Reserves, deadly attacking duo Liam Calvert and Josh Hunt doing the damage.

Hunt opened the scoring with the easiest of finishes after Calvert had beaten the last defender and squared.

Hunt doubled the lead not long after when he rolled his man and advanced on goal, calmly slotting home.

Plummet’s reshuffled back four did well. Shelf were restricted to half chances but hit back from a set piece when Jordan Gunn’s touch took the ball past his own keeper.

Plummet extended the lead on the stroke of half time when Hunt was upended and Calvert slotted home the rebound after his penalty was saved.

After the interval it was all Plummet, Shelf temporarily going down to 10 men through injury.

Calvert added a brace to complete his fifth hat-trick of the season and midfielder Rory Youell capped a fine game by firing the sixth into the corner of the net from the edge of the area.

Second-placed St Columbas didn’t reach the heights of last week’s cup victory over Shelf FC, but they did enough to pick up the three points at home to bottom side Crossley’s.

Frank Odion got the first from close range before George Cook cut in from the left and unleashed an unstoppable 25 yard drive.

Odion made it 3-0 before half time after good build up play from Andy Sandells.

Saints only added one more to their tally in the second half, Ben Caldwell finishing off from close range after a strong run by Cook.

Greetland Reserves shot into a 7-0 interval lead en route to a 10-1 home win over Sowerby United Reserves while Sam Tattersall’s hat-trick helped Midgley United Reserves to an emphatic 7-0 derby win over Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves.

One goal, from Daniel Rushworth, was enough to give Northowram Reserves the points away to Sowerby Bridge Reserves at Carr Green, Rastrick.

Stainland United and Flying Dutchman picked up three points from home wins as they battle for the runners-up berth behind Mixenden United in Division Three.

Stainland got the better of Warley Rangers 3-2 with Regan Martin’s brace in vain for the visitors.

Flying Dutchman had a hard fought 4-2 victory over Brighouse Sports Reserves on Savile Park.

They made a slow start but took the lead through Matthew Seekins midway through the first half. Brighouse equalised before top scorer Martin Redman gave the home side a 2-1 interval lead.

Sports drew level again but goals from Nathan Howard and Redman late on ensured back-to-back wins for Dutchman.