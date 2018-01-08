Greetland and Amateurs bow out

Calderdale interest in the West Riding Challenge Cup was ended on Saturday when Greetland and Huddersfield Amateur bowed out.

Greetland, the last Halifax AFL survivors, crashed out 7-2 away to West Riding CA side Golcar United, having trailed 4-2 at the break.

Tom Wall and Karl Jowett were on target for Greetland while hat-trick ace Callum Meade showed the way for the Huddersfield side.

Huddersfield Amateur lost 2-1 to Campion FC at Elland.

The visitors were on top for the majority of the game but Amateurs missed three gilt-edged chances.

Campion started the brighter, with their speedy right winger causing problems, but the home side broke from deep and fine work from Slater Barnes and Jacob Driver paved the way for Matt Jackson to finish.

Back came the visitors with some fine approach play but no final threat.

Mike Hall beat the offside trap, rounded the keeper and inexplicably fired over the bar. Ten minutes later the usually reliable Driver shot wide from 10 yards out with just the keeper to beat.

Campion continued to have the lion’s share of possession and levelled with a looping header on 70 minutes.

Sam Clarke’s 25-yard free kick hit the bar and Joe Bedford headed over from the rebound.

Within 20 seconds the visitors got a winner, their centre forward bundling the ball into the net from a left wing cross.

AFL pair Denholme United and Sowerby Bridge notched away wins in the West Riding Trophy while West Riding CA side Ovenden West Riding had an emphatic home success.

Michael Midgley and Matty Waring were on target for Division One title contenders Denholme in a 2-1 win away to Leeds City Reserves.

Sowerby Bridge won 4-1 away to Headingley Reserves while Ovenden thumped Berry Brow 10-4 at West Vale with five goals from John Booth.

High-flying Huddersfield League Division One side Brow impressed in the opening 10 minutes with Wayne Shooter and John McAliskey as expected to the fore.

However, once Booth and Damian Randall had put the hosts two up on the quarter hour mark, West Riding took control.

Shooter pulled one back but three more from Booth put Ovenden 5-1 up at the break.

Ben Dobson replied on 50 minutes but Hayden Kerris soon restored the four goal margin. Booth scored a spectacular seventh but McAliskey again reduced the arrears.

Randall, Scott Eastwood and Glyn Beale added to Ovenden’s tally before Dobson got his second and Brow’s fourth on 90 minutes.

Ovenden will be away to either Shelf FC or Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves in the last 16.

Saturday’s game involving the Halifax AFL pair was postponed and FC Ovenden’s home game with Newsome Reserves was also off.

Denholme will be at home to Halton Moor next while Sowerby Bridge will host either FC Ovenden or Newsome.

Ealandians Reserves are also through and will travel to play Honley.