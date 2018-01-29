Five for Randall in 16-0 win

The difference between top and bottom in Division One of the West Riding County Amateur League was apparent as Ovenden WR won 16-0 away to Bradford FC.

It took a 15th minute own goal from Uwas Khan, who headed a Damian Randall centre past his own keeper Thomas Ralph, to open the floodgates.

Randall soon made it 3-0 with two excellent finishes following some delightful approach play involving Mat Jones and Hayden Kerris.

John Booth added a fourth from the spot after he had been upended and Randall hit West Riding’s fifth from fully 30 yards.

Hayden Kerris made it 6-0 just before the break and the visitors added to their tally at regular intervals in the second half through Randall (2) Booth (3), Kerris, Jones (2) and an Andrew Butterworth special before Graeme Sides completed the rout with two minutes left.

Huddersfield Amateur got back to winning ways when they progressed to the quarter finals of the West Yorkshire League cup with a hard fought 3-1 victory against Rawdon at Old Earth.

The visitors, who are in the first division, have only lost one game in all competitions and as expected gave the Amateurs a tough test.

Rawdon started with a high energy pressing game but gradually the home side settled and looked dangerous with the ball.

Sam Clarke opened the scoring after 20 minutes, sweeping the ball home from skipper Lee Thrush’s corner.

The visitors responded just before half time when they beat the offside trap to level matters and Amateurs needed keeper Lee McGrath to foil a one on one to keep things level.

There was still time for Rawdon to be awarded a penalty for a trip inside the box but McGrath dived full length to save.

The Amas came out with all guns blazing in the second half and quickly regained the lead with a poacher’s goal from Matty Parker, who capitalised on the Rawdon keeper’s hesitation.

The game was up for Rawdon when Matt Jackson scored for the fourth successive match with a fine far post header from Jacob Driver’s pinpoint cross.

Brighouse Old Boys remain rooted to the bottom of Division One in the West Yorkshire League after a 2-1 defeat at Kippax.

They were boosted by a fifth-minute goal from Saxon Hargreaves, who weaved past two players and craftily placed the ball past the despairing dive of the Kippax keeper.

Kippax drew level 20 minutes later after breaking quickly following an Old Boys corner.

Peter Kuleczko missed a good chance to restore the lead while at the other end Declan Lambton made a fine save from an opponent who appeared to be offside, tipping the ball onto the bar.

The match seemed to be going Brighouse’s way but they suffered another sucker punch. Kippax made a quick break and a cross to an unmarked player in the Brighouse area was followed by a fine finish.

Three substitutions boosted Brighouse but two golden chances went begging. Hargreaves delayed and had his finish blocked while the unmarked Ashley Lowe headed a corner over.