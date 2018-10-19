Confident Mixenden could give holders a run for their money

Ealandians begin their defence of the Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Cup with what could prove to be a tricky tie against Mixenden United tomorrow.

Chris Woodhouse (six goals), Martin Woodhouse (four) and Damien Randall (five) have made Mixenden a free-scoring side in Division One this season.

Ealandians, however, will probably provide their toughest test to date.

Huddersfield Amateurs, beaten in last season’s final and winners 12 months earlier, look to have an easier task at home to struggling Copley United.

Greetland take on Calder ‘76 in an all AFL Premier Division clash. Calder have been a bit out of sorts and Greetland are inconsistent.

Illingworth St Mary’s are in good form and may just have the edge against Brighouse Sports while Salem go into their game against Ovenden WR with a little more confidence after last weekend’s first win of the season.

AFC Crossley’s are flying high at the top of the second division and are likely to be too strong for Flying Dutchman.

Northowram host Ryburn United from the West Riding CA and could test them.

Midgley United appear to have a straightforward task against an FC Plummet Line side without a win in five games.

In-form Hebden Royd Red Star should be far too strong for Sun Inn Rastrick.

Holmfield take on St Columba’s in what could be a close contest while Elland Allstars will have to improve if they are to end Brighouse OB interest in the competition.

Shelf United had an impressive win at Sowerby United in the league three weeks ago and will be looking to repeat that with home advantage this time.

Shelf FC should have few problems when they host Warley Rangers.

Sowerby Bridge travel to bottom side Ryburn United in the only game in the AFL’s Premier Division. The Bridge, unbeaten in five, could move to within a point of leaders Midgley United.

Midgley United Reserves could go second in Division Two with a win away to Sowerby Bridge Reserves while Calder 76 Reserves may have the edge against Shelf United Reserves.

Elland United will open up a three point lead at the head of the third division with a win against Hebden Royd Reserves.