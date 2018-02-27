Collieries woe for Brighouse

Brighouse Town suffered their second 4-0 away defeat in three days when they travelled to Atherton Collieries in the Evo-Stik NPL last night.

Vill Powell’s side, well beaten at Colwyn Bay on Saturday, held their hosts for much of the first half but the straight red card received by Oran Thompson after half an hour proved pivotal.

Ben Hardcastle opened the scoring for Collieries two minutes before half time and Vincent Bailey made it 2-0 on 59 minutes.

Two further goals in the last six minutes - a Ben Hardcastle penalty and one from Adam Farrell - ensured Brighouse remain fourth from bottom with 10 games left.

Town host a Ramsbottom United who are immediately above them in the table at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium on Saturday. Ramsbottom play Colwyn Bay tonight,