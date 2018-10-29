Butterworth hat-trick for leaders

Midgley United retained their 100 per cent record at the head of the Haslem Sheppard Halifax AFL with the help of an Andy Butterwick hat-trick in a 4-2 win at Denholme United.

The result took Craig Gee’s side four points clear of Sowerby Bridge in the Premier and it will remain that way when the table is adjusted later in the week following Copley United’s demise.

Midgley, Sowerby Bridge, Greetland, Sowerby United and Denholme will all lose the three points they picked up against Copley.

Midgley made a slow start to Saturday’s only Premier game, going 1-0 down as Denholme bossed the opening 20 minutes with the help of the slope and wind.

The hosts packed the midfield and exploited space down one flank but the leaders got to grips with the situation and Butterworth made it 1-1 after 35 minutes with a fine 25-yard shot into the top corner following a quick free-kick played short.

Midgley were happy to turn round on terms and then took control. George Bamford battled to win a free-kick and Joe Gibson sent the ball into the box. It went over numerous players and left Butterworth with a tap-in at the back post.

The midfielder completed his hat-trick after 70 minutes from the penalty spot after centre half Gibson, still upfield following a set piece, was wrestled to the ground.

With Denholme forced to push men forward, Sam Tattersall made it 4-1 with a neat finish after going through one-on-one with the ‘keeper.

The hosts got a second with five minutes to go but will need to up their game for the rematch at Midgley next Saturday.

St Columba’s moved back to the top of Division One with a 5-1 home victory over bottom side Plummet Line in the sole game in that section.

Kutubo Touray was brought down in the box and Ben Caldwell drilled home the Saints opener from the penalty spot.

Plummet pulled one back after a defensive mix up but Frank Odion restored the lead after being played through by Scott Holmes.

The second half was a one-sided affair as Saints eased clear.

Centre back Jacob Richardson brought down a James Stansfield free-kick and slotted home, Caldwell added a second from the spot and substitute Vinny O’Shea rounded off the scoring after picking up a loose defensive clearance.

Shelf United Reserves climbed to third in Division Two with a 6-2 home win over struggling derby rivals Northowram Reserves.

Brad Etheridge scored a hat-trick and Ross Broadley scored twice, Shelf pulling clear after holding a 3-2 interval lead.

AFC Crossley’s and Mixenden United were the most emphatic winners in seven Covea Insurance Invitation Cup games.

Lewis Oldridge scored a hat-trick in a 7-2 win for Division Two leaders Crossley’s away to Midgley United Reserves.

Travis Allinson and Martin Woodhouse scored two goals each as Mixenden, fourth in Division One, were too strong for visitors Illingworth SM Reserves and won 8-0.

Other Invitation Cup results - first round: Flying Dutchman 4 Sun Inn Rastrick 3. Second round: AFC Crossley’s Res 2 Warley Rangers 3, Calder ‘76 Res 2 Elland Allstars 1, Sowerby Bridge Res 0 Elland United 2, Stainland United 2 Greetland Res 0.

Quarter-final draw: AFC Crossley’s v Sowerby Utd Res or Hebden Royd RS Res, Elland United v Warley Rangers, Mixenden United v Calder ‘76 Res, Stainland United v Flying Dutchman or Shelf FC Res. Matches on November 24.