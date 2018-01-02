Brighouse well beaten at Albion

Brighouse Town slipped to next-to-bottom of the Evo-Stik NPL’s Division One North yesterday with a 5-0 defeat at Tadcaster Albion.

It was an unhappy start to 2018 for the Hove Edge side, who had lost 3-1 at home to Ossett Town on Boxing Day.

Vill Powell’s visitors were well in the game until Joe Pugh scored the mid-table home side’s second on 55 minutes.

Tadcaster then ran away with it to leave Brighouse with only Goole below them in the table, nine points adrift.

Ossett Albion and Radcliffe Borough both pulled off wins and are among four teams above Brighouse on goal difference, with only one team to be relegated.

Brighouse must be wondering how they drew a blank yesterday. Adam Field headed against the outside of the post while Aaron Martin, Gabriel Johnson and Ferdinand Annor were all foiled by home ‘keeper Michael Ingham.

Tadcaster found it easier at the other end with Aiden Savory opening the scoring on 11 minutes, and Tom Corner (two) and Josh Greening putting more daylight between the teams after Pugh’s free-kick.

Brighouse are away to 14th-placed Kendal Town, who lost 3-0 at Clitheroe yesterday, on Saturday.