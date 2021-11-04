Brighouse Town return to league action at Cleethorpes

Brighouse Town's Jack Boyle.

Match official Jason Smith had no hesitation in calling off the game, which will now be played on Monday, November 15 (7.45pm) with the winners hosting Bradford club Thackley on a date to be arranged.

General Manager and groundsman Darren Laycock revealed that the pitch had been verti-drained the week before the deluge and the pitch could have been a lot worse if he hadn’t done so.

“I hadn’t even been able to get on and cut it and mark out either,” he added.

Town had no game last Saturday but this weekend they visit the east coast when they take on Cleethorpes (3pm) who lost 4-2 at home to Northern Premier League East leaders Liversedge on Tuesday evening.

Last Saturday they drew 0-0 at home to Tadcaster Albion who Town entertain on Saturday week.

The Owls, under manager Dave Smith, are having a good season and currently lie in fourth position on 23 points.

Town are in ninth place of the 19 clubs on 17 points and looking to climb into the play-off places during this month.

Town’s manager Vill Powell had hoped to have given some fringe players game time against Knaresborough as he looks to keep a strong match-fit squad.

After missing the Hebburn Town and Worksop Town games through being on holiday, striker Jack Boyle is likely to be back in contention and Sarfraz Khan, celebrating his 24th birthday in midweek, also hopes to be back to fitness after also missing out on the Hebburn and Worksop games with hamstring problems.