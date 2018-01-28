Brighouse’s poor home form continues

Brighouse Town were brought back down to earth with a bump when they lost 1-0 at home to Radcliffe Borough in Evo-Stik North yesterday.

Callum Grogan’s early goal proved the difference between the sides as Town were unable to add to the seven points they had picked up in their previous three outings.

It was Brighouse’s ninth defeat in 14 home games this season and they have won only three.

The next-to-bottom visitors took the lead following a seventh-minute free-kick. The ball was swung in from the flank and when Town failed to clear, Grogan kneed the ball in from close range.

Brighouse grew into the game. George Gomersall, on loan from Guiseley, had an effort headed off the line and the home side also struck a post.

Aaron Martin, sent on 10 minutes after the break, twice went through one-on-one with the keeper but was denied by Connor Keane.

Vill Powell’s side remain 17th in the table, 12 points ahead of bottom club Goole with only one club to be relegated.

Goole won 5-1 against Mossley yesterday and visit the Yorkshire Payments Stadium on February 10.

Before then Brighouse have a trip to Atherton Collieries, who are third from bottom and had a goalless draw at Skelmersdale United yesterday.

Brighouse Town Ladies’ delayed League Cup tie against Derby County today is expected to go ahead as planned at Hove Edge (2.0).