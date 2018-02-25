Brighouse’s miserable seaside trip

Brighouse Town had a hugely disappointing trip to the North Wales coast yesterday when they were beaten 4-0 at Colwyn Bay in the Evo-Stik NPL.

The home side had the points sewn up inside an hour, a brace from Astley Mulholland (28 and 59 minutes) and other goals from Danny Andrews (42) and Elliott Rokka (49) settling matters.

Town’s unhappy afternoon was completed on 83 minutes when Dan Grimshaw was unable to score from the penalty spot, the home ‘keeper palming his effort over the bar.

Brighouse are 19th in the table with seven points more than improving bottom side Goole, who won 2-1 at third-from-bottom Skelmersdale.

Manager Vill Powell will demand better from his side on Monday’s trip to Atherton Collieries, who continued their good run with a 2-1 success at Glossop North End yesterday.