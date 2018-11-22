Brighouse face Lincoln test

Midfielder Iwan Heeley is back in contention for Brighouse Town’s home game with second-placed Lincoln United on Saturday (3pm).

However, injured striker Gabriel Johnson misses the Evo-Stik NPL East contest.

Tough-as-teak midfielder Heeley missed last Saturday’s goalless home draw with Wisbech Town owing to a one-match suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Johnson was sidelined by an ankle problem which he sustained in the 5-1 win over Bradford Park Avenue.

Manager Vill Powell said that Johnson would miss Saturday’s game as well as next Tuesday’s County Cup quarter-final at Ossett United.

“I expect we can see him back in action at Tadcaster on December 1,” said Powell.

“We go into Saturday’s game at the start of a real tough run of games that will have a big impact on the rest of the season.

“Lincoln have shown that they are title contenders with the form they are in and we are still trying to find our rhythm.

“Although we have had a decent start there is still more to come in terms of consistency. Saturday will be like a cup game and we will need to be right on it to get a positive result.”

Lincoln, under manager Sam Wilkinson, have been on a tremendous run of late and last weekend they defeated Marske United 3-2.

With Huddersfield Town not playing until Sunday afternoon at Wolverhampton, and FC Halifax Town at Ebbsfleet United, Town are hoping that they will be able to welcome their biggest crowd of the season.

Chairman Charlie Tolley commented: “This game has the makings of a cracker and we need all the local support we can muster.

“Lincoln will be bringing quite a few and I know just how the boys appreciate the supporters getting behind them.”