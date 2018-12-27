Brighouse climb to second

Brighouse Town completed an unbeaten last two months of the year in the Evo-Stik NPL’s East section with a 3-1 home win over Spalding United yesterday.

Victory for Vill Powell’s side lifted them to second in the table, above Tadcaster Albion who lost 1-0 at home to Pickering Town.

Brighouse now have only Morpeth, who won 4-1 at Marske, above them.

Powell’s men looked sluggish against solid opponents in the first quarter and needed a goal from James Hurtley to wake them up.

The defender just beat teammate Tom Robinson to the ball and scored with a shot from the edge of the box after a corner was half cleared.

Adam Jones, who had been man of the match in the previous win at Gresley, was struggling to get going and replaced by Tom Haigh at half-time.

Brighouse struck twice in seven minutes after the break to put the game to bed.

Zeph Thomas scored at the near post after a defensive error and Aaron Martin cashed in on great work from Robinson to put the home side 3-0 up just after the hour mark.

Kieran Wells got one back for Spalding on 76 minutes but the visitors could not bridge the gap further as Brighouse made it three wins on the trot.

There were no new injuries for Town ahead of their New Year’s Day trip to familiar foes Ossett United, who lost to the only goal of the game five minutes from time at Pontefract Collieries yesterday.