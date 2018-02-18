Brighouse are pegged back

Brighouse Town led another two goal lead slip yesterday when they were held 3-3 at home by Bamber Bridge in the Evo-Stik NPL.

They looked to have bright prospects of a first home win since December 2 when a Dan Grimshaw penalty gave them a 3-1 advantage with 20 minutes left.

However, it was a familiar tale as Brighouse were unable to close out the game, Gary Pett narrowing the gap on 76 minutes and Regan Linney getting Bridge’s equaliser with four minutes left.

Brighouse dropped a place to 18th following a 3-1 win for Atherton Collieries over Mossley. Vill Powell’s side travel to Collieries on Monday week with a trip to Colwyn Bay two days earlier.

Town got off to a fine start yesterday in front of a crowd of 164. Waide Fairhurst gave them the lead after eight minutes following fine work down the right from George Gomersall.

It remained 1-0 until 11 minutes into the second half when Kieran Charnock put the fourth-placed visitors on terms.

When Aaron Martin headed home a Callum Robinson corner and Grimshaw’s spot kick went in after being tipped onto the under side of the bar, Brighouse looked in charge but they were unable to hang on.