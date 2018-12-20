Brighouse aim to double up

Brighouse Town travel to the border of Derbyshire and Staffordshire on Saturday as they take on Gresley FC, who they beat 2-0 in the first game of the season.

Gresley have since won six games, while drawing three more, and are in 14th place to Town’s fourth.

Adam Jones (back) should return for Brighouse after missing the 2-1 win at Sheffield FC recently and there are no fresh injury worries.

Manager Vill Powell said: “No matches are easy and taken for granted in this league, just look at what Cleethorpes Town and Loughborough Dynamo have been doing of late.

“With a heavy and greasy surface forecast for Saturday, we will have to be on top of our game.”

On Boxing Day, Town are at home to Spalding United. At the request of the Tulips’ management, the kick off time has been brought forward from 3pm to 2pm.

“Lewis Thorogood, their assistant manager, contacted us on Monday and asked if we would bring the kick off time forward,” said Powell.

“It is a 160-mile round trip for a so-called festive derby and they wanted their players to have a little time in the evening with their families.

“I put it to the players, chairman Charlie Tolley and treasurer Dave Wormald and we said the best we could do was bring the kick off forward by 60 minutes and then the league courteously agreed and all parties are happy right now.”

Spalding are 13th and have improved of late under Matt Easton and his assistants Bob Don-Duncan and Thorogood.

The club parted company with Chris Rawlinson despite a solid start to the season.

Meanwhile, Brighouse Town manager Vill Powell admits he has just about got over the disappointment of Saturday’s postponement against Morpeth Town.

Oldham referee Paul Roots called the game off just 30 minutes before kick off, with Town harbouring ambitions of closing the six-point gap on the league leaders.

Powell admitted that he was keen to play following Brighouse’s recent run of form.

“We would never have stood down Halifax referee Lewis Dawson at 9.30am on the day of the match if we didn’t think the pitch was fit and ask Morpeth Town to travel,” said the Brighouse manager.

“I had no qualms with it at 12.30pm when I arrived and club staff were still working on certain areas.

“I just don’t want matches off when we are on such a good run and the players are oozing confidence and chomping at the bit.”

Town are now awaiting a new date for the Morpeth Town game but have been informed they will be away to Marske United on Saturday, March 9.

The original date of the fixcture was November 10, when the Teessiders were still in the FA Trophy.

There is a coach leaving the Yorkshire Payments stadium on Saturday at 11.15am bound for Gresley and the fare is £10. Ellis Aked is currently taking bookings for the coach trip on 07816435514.