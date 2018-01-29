Bridge power into semi-finals

Sowerby Bridge earned a place in the last four of the Halifax AFL’s Jack Haymer Challenge Cup with a 4-0 win over division-lower Copley United at Shroggs Park on Saturday.

Brighouse Sports are also through, have beaten Elland Allstars in November, but Saturday’s Midgley United versus Greetland clash was postponed and the Shelf FC versus Shelf United quarter-final isn’t due to take place until March 3.

Denholme United gained a vital win in their Division One title quest with a 2-0 top of the table success over Brighouse Sports at Lane Head.

Ben Burkill, a Cullingworth all-rounder who plays for the Halifax Cricket League’s select side, scored one of the visitors’ goals and star man Danny Moralee got the other.

Brighouse lost second place to Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves, who won 3-0 away to Ryburn Reserves at Ripponden Wood with two goals from Tom McGregor and one from Brandon Field.

Leon Hurles-Brook (Ivy House) and Mark Kelsey (Elland Allstars) scored hat-tricks but their teams suffered different fates.

Hurles-Brook’s goals made all the difference as Ivy House won 3-2 away to Calder ‘76 Reserves but Allstars came up short at home to Salem, who made it six league wins on the trot with a 4-3 success.

The Natty Lane derby was a one-sided affair with Holmfield scoring three goals in the first half and four in the second to register a 7-0 win over visitors AFC Crossley’s.

Craig Gladwin came on and scored twice for the winners.

St Columba’s moved into second place in Division Two with a 6-3 victory away to AFC Crossley’s.

Crossley’s took an early lead through their lively young centre forward Hayden Lindsey.

Goals from Andy Sandells and Ryan O’Neill looked to have turned the tide in Saints’ favour but Lindsey claimed his second to leave the sides level at the break.

Saints dominated the second half with goals from Kutubo Touray, Ben Caldwell, an own goal and a second for O’Neill.

Lindsey completed his hat-trick for Crossley’s late on.

Northowram Reserves are fourth after Chris Dunne’s hat-trick helped sink visitors Sowerby United Reserves 7-1.

Greetland Reserves are just behind the Rams after a 3-2 home win over Shelf United Reserves at Goldfields.

Scott Cartman scored but was also red carded as runaway Division Three leaders Mixenden United won 2-1 away to Flying Dutchman on Savile Park.

Flying Dutchman battled hard from start to finish and felt aggrieved not to have come away with at least a point.

Danny Murgatroyd cancelled out Mixenden’s opener but the visitors got a winner with Chris Woodhouse also on target.

Substitute Kieron Baker scored a hat-trick in Shelf FC Reserves’ 5-0 win away to Brighouse Sports Reserves.