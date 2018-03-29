Bridge power into county final

Sowerby Bridge won through to the West Riding Trophy final last night with a 6-1 win over Honley.

The Huddersfield side scored first at the West Riding County FA’s Woodlesford base in Leeds before Halifax AFL Premier Division side Bridge took charge.

Experienced striker Damian Watkins scored a hat-trick and other goals came from Lee Wood (two) and Luke Maguire.

The final is on May 3 and it could be an all-Calderdale affair with Ovenden West Riding playing Silsden White Star in the second semi-final on April 11.

Meanwhile, there were five games in the Halifax AFL last night and title favourites Ryburn United suffered a shock second league defeat of the season.

They were beaten by the only goal of the game at Ripponden Wood against resurgent Hebden Royd Red Star, who were notching their third win in 12 days.

Shelf FC, who have dropped the same number of points as Ryburn but have played seven games fewer, were 3-1 home winners over Northowram.

The lowly Rams took the lead through Matt Calland at Westwood Park but Shelf equalised from the penalty spot and when they surged into a 3-1 lead just after half time they looked set to run away with the contest.

However, most of the shooting opportunities after that fell to the next-to-bottom visitors who either sent the ball straight at the keeper or wide.

Ex-Northowram player Alex O’Keefe scored twice against his former club and Ewan Gardiner got Shelf’s other goal.

Sowerby United and Calder ‘76 eased their relegation fears slightly with a point each from a 3-3 draw at Ryburn Valley High School. Dan Crosland (two) and Rory Thickett hit the target for the hosts.

Connor Durkin scored five times as Brighouse Sports took a giant step towards a place in the Premier next season.

Garry West’s side were 7-5 winners over Salem, who had been on an excellent run, at Lightcliffe Academy. Sports climbed to second in Division One.

Junction Inn Rastrick kept the pressure on second-placed St Columba’s in Division Two with a 2-1 win away to Greetland Reserves.

Jamie Rice capped a man of the match display for the visitors to Goldfields with both goals.

AFL RESULTS - Wednesday, Premier: Ryburn United 0 Hebden Royd Red Star 1, Shelf FC 3 Northowram 1, Sowerby United 3 Calder ‘76 3. Division One: Brighouse Sports 7 Salem 5. Division Two: Greetland Reserves 1 Junction Inn Rastrick 2.

Monday, Division Two: Sowerby United Res 2 Sowerby Bridge Res 2. Division Three: Shelf FC Res 4 FC Ovenden 1.