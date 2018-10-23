Away test for FA Cup holders

Holders Ealandians face a tricky trip to Midgley United in the last 16 of the Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Cup on Saturday, November 17.

Ealandians overcame a potential banana skin when they beat upwardly mobile Halifax AFL side Mixenden United 4-1 in the first round last weekend and Midgley currently have a flawless record in the AFL’s Premier Division.

Last season’s beaten finalists Huddersfield Amateurs will be expected to progress at home to St Columba’s.

Halifax AFL champions Shelf FC have an attractive home tie against Hebden Royd Red Star, currently third in the Premier.

Draw: Shelf FC v Hebden Royd Red Star, Midgley United v Ealandians, Shelf United v Elland Allstars, Huddersfield Amateurs v St Columba’s, AFC Crossley’s v Stainland United, Elland United v Illingworth St Mary’s, Ryburn United (CAL) v Greetland, Sowerby Bridge v Ovenden WR.