Award for Ladies boss

Brighouse Town Ladies’ Rob Mitchell has been named Division One manager of the month for the FA Women’s Premier League.

Mitchell has taken the award for January after his side made it back to back cup wins over division-higher Derby County.

It was a timely boost for the team ahead of today’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Sunderland.

Mitchell tweeted: “Massive credit to the @brighousetlfc lasses, this award belongs to You!”

Meanwhile, the men’s first team’s stop-start beginning to 2018 continued with the postponement of yesterday’s trip to Atherton Collieries.

Seven of the 11 matches in Evo-Stik North did go ahead but Brighouse remain 17th.

Only two of the five teams below them played, Skelmersdale drawing 0-0 at Bamber Bridge and Ossett Albion losing 5-1 at Kendal Town.

Vill Powell’s side host bottom team Goole next Saturday.