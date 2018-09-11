10-man Brighouse Town snatch a draw

Brighouse Town did well to salvage a point from a 3-3 home draw against Pickering Town in the Evo-Stik NPL East section last night.

They looked to have blown their chance of going clear at the top of the table when goalkeeper Jordan Porter was sent off early in the second half and they went 3-1 down.

However, Aaron Martin’s second goal of the evening gave Brighouse hope and Sam Wright equalised with five minutes left.

Brighouse went one point clear at the top of the table for 24 hours at least. There are eight matches in the section tonight.

It all started so promisingly for the hosts who went in front after just four minutes when Rhys Jenkinson’s great through ball set up Martin to knock the ball over the keeper.

Pickering quickly showed they would be no pushovers with two goals in four minutes from Billy Logan and a Ryan Blott penalty to lead 2-1 after 17 minutes.

Porter got his marching orders for handling outside his area on 50 minutes and when Nick Thompson scored Pickering’s third goal on 71 minutes, Brighouse looked set to suffer only a second defeat of the season.

However, Jenkinson’s great run set up Martin for his fifth goal of the campaign on 76 minutes and Wright then smashed the ball home in the box with five minutes left.

Brighouse’s run of home games continues against sixth-placed Pontefract Collieries on Saturday.