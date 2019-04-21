Evo-Stik NPL East: Brighouse Town beat Carlton Town to climb a place

Brighouse Town had an excellent day in the sunshine on Saturday, beating visitors Carlton Town 4-0 and climbing back to third in the Evo-Stik NPL East league.

A double from Aaron Martin - now the section’s outright leading scorer with 24 goals this season - and other goals from Tom Robinson and Tom Haigh gave them a comfortable win at Hove Edge.

The bonus came with the news that Ossett United had lost 3-2 at Belper, taking Brighouse three points clear of their West Yorkshire rivals with two rounds of fixtures left.

A third-place finish would earn them home advantage in the semi-finals of the promotion play-offs.

Great work down the left from Zeph Thomas set up the opening goal after 25 minutes, the ball finding its way to the back post where Robinson knocked it home.

Brighouse had an escape when next-to-bottom Carlton were denied a penalty after some clumsy home defending on 32 minutes and Vill Powell’s men extended their lead through Martin three minutes before the break.

Haigh, back after an ankle injury, came off the bench and made it 3-0 from the edge of the box on 65 minutes and fellow replacement Mohammed Ibrahim combined with Rhys Jenkinson to set up Martin, who turned and fired home the fourth eight minutes later.

Brighouse might have improved their goal difference even more in the closing stages. Martin spooned the ball over the bar with the goal gaping and Thomas hit the foot of a post.

Brighouse’s Easter Monday assignment is away to third-from-bottom Spalding United, who drew 1-1 at Marske yesterday in their bid to beat the drop. Their final league fixture is at home to fifth-placed Sheffield FC next Saturday.